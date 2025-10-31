4 Killed, Over 20 Injured as Tram Derails in Tula

At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured Friday morning when a tram derailed and collided with two passenger minibuses in the central Russian city of Tula, regional officials said.
Tula region Governor Dmitry Milyayev said the crash involving the tram and two minibuses took place on a bridge near a major shopping center.
He said no children were among the victims, some of whom were hospitalized.
State media reported that six people were in critical condition.
“The tram derailed due to a track defect and skidded right into the minibuses in the oncoming lane,” the regional police press service told the state-run news agency TASS.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry shared photographs of the minibuses badly damaged on the driver’s side. It said rescuers were dispatched immediately and traffic was cleared quickly.
The regional Investigative Committee branch opened a criminal case into safety violations that led to deaths.
