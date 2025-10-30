Russia Resumes Military Flights to Syria as Post-Assad Ties Thaw – Bloomberg

Russia has restarted military flights to its air base in Syria after a six-month pause in a sign of renewed presence in the country after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing flight tracking data.

An Il-62 transport plane and an An-124 heavy-cargo jet recently landed at Hmeimim air base in the coastal province of Latakia, the news agency cited Flightradar24 data as saying.

The An-124-100 Ruslan cargo jet reportedly arrived there three times between Friday and Wednesday. The Il-26M transport plane was said to have flown the Libya-Latakia-Moscow region route last Sunday.

Bloomberg said a source close to the Kremlin confirmed the resumption of flights. Russia’s Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry, as well as Syria’s Information Ministry, have not responded to its requests for comment.

Russia has relied on Hmeimim and Tartus to support air and logistics operations since intervening in September 2015 on Assad’s side of the Syrian civil war, which broke out in 2011. Western governments and human rights groups have accused the Russian forces of indiscriminate bombings that killed thousands of civilians and devastated urban areas.

Russia’s access to Hmeimim and its naval facility in Tartus came into question after al-Assad fled the collapse of his regime and settled in Moscow last December. Russia later granted the ousted leader asylum.