Kremlin Slams ‘Gossip and Speculation’ Surrounding Putin-Trump Summit

The Kremlin said Wednesday that preparations for a presidential summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are surrounded by “mostly incorrect” media reports despite the U.S. leader's announcement that it had been shelved.

“It’s understandable that all of it is surrounded by a great deal of gossip and speculation. Most of it fundamentally doesn’t correspond to reality,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov reiterated his own remarks from earlier this week saying there is no precise timeframe for when Putin and Trump could meet to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“It takes time,” he told reporters.

Trump announced last week he planned to meet Putin for a second round of talks in Budapest but then on Tuesday called off the plan, saying he did not want a “wasted” meeting.

When asked about Trump's comments, Peskov on Wednesday told reporters: “No one wants to waste time, neither President Trump nor President Putin.”

Reuters, citing three sources, reported that Russia informally communicated to the United States over the weekend that its terms for ending the war in Ukraine have not changed.

Peskov said in response to the report that Moscow has repeatedly outlined its position in public.