Moscow Denies Reports of Delayed Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ahead of Planned Summit

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that top U.S. and Russian diplomats had not yet scheduled a meeting to arrange a presidential summit, in response to reporting that the pre-summit talks had been tabled. Thus, there was no meeting to postpone.

CNN, citing a White House official, reported that a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was “put on hold for the time being.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Rubio would lead initial meetings “next week” ahead of their summit in Budapest at a later date.

“It’s impossible to postpone something that was never scheduled,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

He said the idea of a Rubio-Lavrov meeting “remains on the table,” but that the timing is “premature to discuss” because such high-level contacts require “careful preparation.”

Ryabkov confirmed that Lavrov and Rubio spoke by phone on Monday to follow up on last week’s talks between Putin and Trump, which focused on steps toward a potential peace process in Ukraine.

CNN, citing an anonymous source, reported that the pre-meeting was delayed due to divergent Russian and U.S. expectations about ending the war in Ukraine.

It said Rubio and Lavrov may speak again this week, but the U.S. diplomat is reportedly “not likely to recommend the Putin-Trump meeting move forward next week.”

The U.S. State Department described Monday’s call as a discussion of “next steps” and an opportunity for both sides to work toward a “durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.”

The Kremlin called it a “constructive discussion” about “implementing the understandings” reached between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August.

Ryabkov said Moscow is continuing preparations for the summit. “We’re doing our homework,” he said, stressing that any such contact must be “not rushed.”