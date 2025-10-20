Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Seeks Ways to Step Up Checks on Russia's ‘Shadow Fleet’

By AFP
dpa

The European Union is looking to increase the ability of its member states to carry out inspections on Russia's “shadow fleet” of aging oil tankers, officials said on Monday.

France — which briefly detained one of the vessels recently — has called for tougher actions to crimp the key source of revenues for Russia’s Ukraine war chest.

The 27-nation bloc has already blacklisted hundreds of tankers used by Moscow to help circumvent restrictions on its lucrative crude exports.

Brussels is now pitching a new proposal to sign agreements with states where the ships are formally registered to facilitate checks.

“We are discussing with the member states how to better coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet,” EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said at a meeting with foreign ministers.

“We should think about it more — to be more creative.”

Under the proposal seen by AFP, the EU's diplomatic arm wants member states to agree on a declaration that would allow Brussels to sign deals with flag states.

“EU Member States increasingly demonstrate a renewed momentum for more robust enforcement actions tackling the shadow fleet,” the document circulated by Brussels said.

“The EU could support Member States in their efforts if they agree to grant the EU the right to negotiate agreements on their behalf for pre-authorized boardings for inspections.”

The EU estimated that the Russian “shadow fleet” currently comprises “anywhere from 600 to up to 1,400 vessels.”

Countries along the Baltic Sea have complained that not enough is being done by EU countries in the Mediterranean to screen Russian vessels as they pass.

But EU officials have been wary of calls to step up checks on the “shadow fleet” out of fear that it could set a precedent for other countries to target European vessels around the globe.

Brussels said in the document that it has already stepped up its outreach to countries where these ships are registered.

It cited the example of Panama — one of the world's largest ship registries — which has agreed to remove all vessels under EU sanctions.

Read more about: European Union , Shadow fleet

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia’s Putin Bears ‘Ultimate Responsibility’ for Navalny’s Death – EU

The EU on Sunday said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin bore "ultimate responsibility" for the death of Alexei Navalny, as it paid tribute to the...
2 Min read
opinion Joshua R. Kroeker

Europe's Rejection of Russian Gas Was Historic. Its Impact Could Be Short Lived

The fact resuming Russian gas transit through Ukraine could be on the negotiating table shows how much fossil fuels mean to the Kremlin.
5 Min read

EU Weighs Resuming Russian Pipeline Gas Imports to Spur Ukraine Peace Talks – FT

“It’s madness,” one official told The Financial Times. “How stupid could we be to even think about that as an option?”
2 Min read

Lavrov and Rubio Discuss Putin-Trump Summit

Rubio reportedly emphasized the importance of collaborating on finding a durable resolution to the war.
1 Min read