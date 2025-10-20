EU Seeks Ways to Step Up Checks on Russia's ‘Shadow Fleet’

The European Union is looking to increase the ability of its member states to carry out inspections on Russia's “shadow fleet” of aging oil tankers, officials said on Monday.

France — which briefly detained one of the vessels recently — has called for tougher actions to crimp the key source of revenues for Russia’s Ukraine war chest.

The 27-nation bloc has already blacklisted hundreds of tankers used by Moscow to help circumvent restrictions on its lucrative crude exports.

Brussels is now pitching a new proposal to sign agreements with states where the ships are formally registered to facilitate checks.

“We are discussing with the member states how to better coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet,” EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said at a meeting with foreign ministers.

“We should think about it more — to be more creative.”