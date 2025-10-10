Russian Air Attacks Batter Ukraine’s Energy Grid, Kill Young Boy

Russian drones and missiles pummelled Ukraine's struggling energy infrastructure early Friday, cutting power to thousands across the country and killing a seven-year-old boy.

The air barrage of hundreds of drones and nearly three dozen missiles disrupted power supplies in nine regions of Ukraine and plunged entire districts of Kyiv into darkness.

AFP journalists in the capital reported several powerful explosions overnight and experienced blackouts and water supply disruptions in various parts of the city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's latest barrage on energy facilities was a "cynical and calculated attack." He urged Ukraine's allies to respond with concrete measures.

The Kremlin has escalated aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and railroad infrastructure over recent weeks, escalating earlier bombing campaigns it carried out over the previous three winters that left people without heating in frigid temperatures.

Ukraine's air force said its air defense systems downed 405 drones and 15 missiles.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the strikes.