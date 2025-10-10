Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Air Attacks Batter Ukraine’s Energy Grid, Kill Young Boy

By AFP
Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian drones and missiles pummelled Ukraine's struggling energy infrastructure early Friday, cutting power to thousands across the country and killing a seven-year-old boy.

The air barrage of hundreds of drones and nearly three dozen missiles disrupted power supplies in nine regions of Ukraine and plunged entire districts of Kyiv into darkness.

AFP journalists in the capital reported several powerful explosions overnight and experienced blackouts and water supply disruptions in various parts of the city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's latest barrage on energy facilities was a "cynical and calculated attack." He urged Ukraine's allies to respond with concrete measures.

The Kremlin has escalated aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and railroad infrastructure over recent weeks, escalating earlier bombing campaigns it carried out over the previous three winters that left people without heating in frigid temperatures.

Ukraine's air force said its air defense systems downed 405 drones and 15 missiles.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the strikes.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said Russian forces had targeted "critical infrastructure" and that the eastern part of the capital was left without power. He added that water supplies were also disrupted.

Ukrainian police said some 29 people had been wounded in Kyiv and other regions.

Russia also hit the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, killing a seven-year-old boy, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said repair work to damaged infrastructure had begun, while announcing power restrictions in several regions to reduce demand on the grid.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Jailed 18 Years After Attempt to Blow Up Army Enlistment Office

A court found Artyom Lozovoi guilty of treason in the form of espionage, of preparing a "terrorist attack" and of illegally handling explosives.
2 Min read

Polish Army Reports Airspace Violation After Russian Strikes on Ukraine

"It is clear from its characteristics that the object is not a missile, it is not a hypersonic, ballistic or guided missile," a Polish military commander...
2 Min read

Russian Missile and Drone Attacks Hit Energy Sites Across Ukraine, Killing 4

The large-scale strikes follow the U.S. Embassy’s warning of a heightened risk of attacks around Ukraine’s Independence Day.
2 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise in Russia’s Saratov Region, Injures Residents

Regional authorities said a woman was hospitalized in serious condition, with doctors “fighting for her life.”
2 Min read