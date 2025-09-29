Kremlin Claims Moldova Barred Hundreds of Thousands From Voting in Russia

The Kremlin has criticized the conduct of Moldova’s parliamentary election in which the ruling pro-EU party defeated its pro-Russian opponent, claiming it was marred by complaints of violations and severe constraints on the voting rights of Moldovans living in Russia.

“From what we see and know, we can say that hundreds of thousands Moldovans were denied the opportunity to vote in Russian territory since only two polling stations were opened for them,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“That obviously wasn’t enough and didn’t let everyone who wanted to vote [do so],” he said.

Moldovan authorities approved two polling stations in Moscow, the same number that operated during the 2024 presidential elections due to what election officials called a “deteriorating security situation in Russia.”

Moldova’s election commission said more than 280,000 voters cast ballots in polling stations abroad in Sunday’s vote. It was not immediately clear how many of them voted in Moscow.