Kremlin Claims Moldova Barred Hundreds of Thousands From Voting in Russia

The Kremlin has criticized the conduct of Moldova’s parliamentary election in which the ruling pro-EU party defeated its pro-Russian opponent, claiming it was marred by complaints of violations and severe constraints on the voting rights of Moldovans living in Russia.
“From what we see and know, we can say that hundreds of thousands Moldovans were denied the opportunity to vote in Russian territory since only two polling stations were opened for them,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“That obviously wasn’t enough and didn’t let everyone who wanted to vote [do so],” he said.
Moldovan authorities approved two polling stations in Moscow, the same number that operated during the 2024 presidential elections due to what election officials called a “deteriorating security situation in Russia.”
Moldova’s election commission said more than 280,000 voters cast ballots in polling stations abroad in Sunday’s vote. It was not immediately clear how many of them voted in Moscow.
The country’s ruling pro-EU party, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), celebrated victory as it eked out a 50.2% majority to elect members of the 101-seat parliament. The pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc gained 24.17% of the votes.
Moldova's government has accused the Kremlin of spending hundreds of millions of dollars to interfere in the campaign.
In the lead-up to the vote, prosecutors carried out hundreds of searches related to what the government said was “electoral corruption” and “destabilization attempts,” with dozens arrested.
Moscow denies the allegations of meddling.
Peskov said it was too early to recognize the election results, citing “some political forces’ disagreement” and their accusations of violations, in a likely reference to the Patriotic Bloc.
Moldova’s central electoral commission said no major incidents took place during the vote.
About 200 people gathered briefly outside parliament following a call to protest by one of the Patriotic Bloc’s leaders, Igor Dodon.
Dodon, a former president, has accused PAS of stealing the vote and said complaints have been filed to the election commission.
AFP contributed reporting.
