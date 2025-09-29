Agricultural Emergency Declared in Southern Russia’s Rostov Region Over Crop Loss

Russia’s southern Rostov region, which accounts for roughly 10% of Russia’s national wheat output, has declared a federal-level agricultural emergency level after being hit by spring frosts and its worst summer drought in years.

The state of emergency allows farmers to seek government assistance and signals that harvest projections are at risk of not being met.

Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Telegram Saturday that he had discussed the situation with President Vladimir Putin and Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut “in detail at the highest level.”

Slyusar said the most immediate result of declaring a federal-level emergency was increasing the limits on preferential loans, while extending the nearly 300 existing loans for farms would be the next challenge.

The sharply contrasting weather conditions have damaged or destroyed 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of the Rostov region’s crops this year, according to government estimates. Federal authorities place the damages at 4 billion rubles ($48.2 million).

A frost-related emergency has been in place in parts of the Rostov region since May, and a drought-related emergency since June.