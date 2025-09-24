Altai Protest Leader Arrested on Terrorism Charges

Law enforcement authorities in Siberia’s republic of Altai said Wednesday that they arrested a local activist suspected of publicly inciting terrorism, a move that comes amid a wider crackdown against opponents of controversial municipal reforms.

The local branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it placed a “moderator of a public group on Telegram” in temporary detention. The agency said it would seek a court order for pre-trial custody.

Though officials did not name the person, local activists identified her as Aruna Arna, a prominent figure in protests against a Kremlin-backed governance overhaul and the expansion of Moscow-owned businesses in the republic.

State financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring added Arna to its federal register of “terrorists and extremists” last month.

Arna shared on social media the first few seconds of a police search at her home on Wednesday. In the video, police could be seen forcing their way into her apartment and shouting at the people inside to lie on the floor.