Latvia Arrests Man Accused of Spying for Russia

Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) said Wednesday that it arrested one of its citizens on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Authorities in the Baltic country claimed the Latvian man, who was not identified, had shared the locations and security protocols of Latvian and NATO troops with his contacts inside Russia.

"According to information at VDD's disposal, the man has also shared other information with the Russian intelligence and security service which could be used against the national security interests of Latvia and other Baltic region states," the VDD said in a statement.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation. They said the man has been held in custody since late August.

Tensions between Russia and Latvia, as well as other neighboring Baltic countries, have been high since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Authorities in all three of the Baltic countries have in recent years arrested individuals they accuse of spying on behalf of Moscow. An Estonian court last year sentenced Russian political science professor Vyacheslav Morozov to six years in prison on espionage charges.

AFP contributed reporting.