Syrian Leader to Visit Moscow Next Month – Russian Deputy PM

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is to visit Moscow next month, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced in Damascus on Tuesday, hailing a new page in ties after the overthrow of longtime ally Bashar al-Assad.

"We place great importance on the coming visit to Moscow of the Syrian president in October to participate in the Russian-Arab summit," Novak said, adding that the trip would "strengthen bilateral cooperation."

"We are here with a large delegation... to open a new page in our relations," he added during a meeting with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, calling Syria "a promising regional partner."

State news agency SANA said talks would focus on "the economy, security, defense and politics."

Shaibani said that Syria and Russia were opening a new page "based on respect," welcoming economic cooperation with Moscow and calling for any foreign presence to "help Syrians build their future."