Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

CEO of Russian Fertilizer Firm Found Decapitated Near Kaliningrad

Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Police investigators in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Monday discovered the decapitated body of the CEO of a local fertilizer company.

The chief executive, Alexei Sinitsyn, is believed to have died by suicide, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Vedomosti business newspaper.

Investigators told state news agencies that Sinitsyn’s body was found with an attached towing cable under a bridge outside the city of Kaliningrad. They said they were establishing the circumstances of his death. 

Sinitsyn, 43, was the CEO of K-Potash Service, which has been developing the Nivensky-1 potassium-magnesium deposit in Kaliningrad since 2014. The ambitious project was originally planned to be launched in 2021, but has since been pushed back to 2032.

Former Kaliningrad region Governor Anton Alikhanov, who now serves as Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister, once touted the Nivensky-1 deposit project as one that could make the region a global leader in chlorine-free fertilizers.

According to corporate filings cited by the investigative outlet Agentstvo, the Dutch-registered company Vyrex B.V. owns K-Potash Service outright.

Authorities have not yet publicly commented on Sinitsyn’s death.

Read more about: Kaliningrad , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Vologda Governor Backtracks on Migrant Worker Ban After Severstal Warning

Severstal warned that the ban threatened “dozens of industrial and social construction projects” due to an “acute shortage” of local labor.
1 Min read

Putin Appoints 5 New Regional Governors

The former regional heads were promoted to federal office earlier this week as part of a wider government reshuffle.
2 Min read

Kaliningrad Mayor: Residents Should Leave During World Cup Matches

Residents who remain are asked to help foreign visitors and avoid fights with the large groups of fans watching the games in bars

In Photos: Thousands March in Moscow to Honor City’s Orthodox Saints

Tens of thousands of worshipers joined a citywide Russian Orthodox procession on Sunday, the largest of its kind since 2015.
1 Min read