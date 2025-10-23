Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Stocks Slide as U.S. Sanctions Hit Oil Majors

A sign on the Moscow Exchange building in central Moscow. Yevgeny Messman / TASS

Russia’s stock market plunged Thursday as investors reacted to new U.S. sanctions targeting the country’s largest oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil.

The MOEX Russia Index, which tracks 40 of the country’s largest publicly traded companies, fell as much as 3.6%, hitting a low of 2,546, its weakest level in more than a week. 

The RTS Index, which tracks Russian stocks in U.S. dollars, fell by a similar margin.

Shares of Rosneft and Lukoil, the two oil giants targeted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest sanctions, fell by 3.78% and 5.85% respectively, erasing much of their October gains.

“The U.S. administration’s shift to direct sanctions against core oil producers signals a new escalation,” said VTB My Investments strategist Stanislav Kleshchev. 

The European Union added to the pressure Thursday by adopting its 19th sanctions package against Moscow, which targets Russia’s key energy revenues, financial networks and technology supply chains.

"These new sanctions are likely to have a real impact," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, an analyst at Global Risk Management.

“There’s no shortage of reasons for renewed selling pressure,” said BKS analyst Mikhail Zeltser, citing high inflation, Trump’s shelving of the Budapest summit with President Vladimir Putin and unverified reports that the U.S. had lifted a key restriction on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range missiles.

“Volatility has spiked again, and shares quickly fell to autumn lows,” Zeltser wrote.

The sanctions sent oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude jumping 5.4% to $65.96 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) up 5.6% to $61.77. 

Gold, seen as a safe haven, recovered from recent heavy selling to rise more than 1% to around $4,100 an ounce, though still well below the record high above $4,381 touched earlier this week.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Stock Market

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Stock Market Rises Amid Reports of U.S. Sanctions Relief

Shares of car leasing company Evroplan, tech giants Yandex and VK, and power generation firm Unipro led the rally, each rising more than 3%.
1 Min read

Russian Markets Plunge Again as Tensions Flare in Eastern Ukraine

Stocks drop 12.5% in another day of heavy losses.

Donbas Evacuation Pushes Russian Markets Into the Red

After a week which started positively for the Russia’s financial markets, a flurry of concerning headlines has spooked investors.

Russian Stocks and Ruble Rally As War Fears Lessen

The Defense Ministry’s announcement of a partial withdrawal of Ukrainian border deployments gave respite to markets.