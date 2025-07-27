Russia Cancels Annual Navy Parade in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg’s annual Navy Day parade has been cancelled due to security concerns, the Kremlin confirmed Sunday, coming days after local authorities issued and then removed a statement about the event being called off.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the parade would not take place as planned given the “general atmosphere” and “security concerns.” He did not provide further details.

On Friday, city authorities initially announced that the event had been called off, only to later remove any mention of the cancellation from an official statement.

“Events dedicated to Navy Day will not take place in St. Petersburg’s waters on July 27. The fireworks display, the main naval parade and the procession of sailing, rowing and motor vessels, as well as jet skis, have all been canceled,” the city’s transportation committee had said.

That statement was later changed, with the city government explaining that it lacked the authority to comment on the event, which Russia’s Defense Ministry organizes.