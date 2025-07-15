Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Voronezh Injure At Least 16 People

A Ukrainian drone attack on the southern city of Voronezh wounded 16 people, local officials said early Tuesday, as Russia's Defense Ministry reported destroying dozens of drones across multiple regions overnight.

Voronzeh region Governor Alexander Gusev said a teenager was among those wounded in the attack, with 13 people being hospitalized overall.

"Most injuries were caused by shrapnel and broken glass, though there were other types of wounds as well," Gusev wrote on Telegram. "Some quite serious: one man is in a coma, and another has sustained lung damage."

"Another woman from a rural area was also hospitalized in a Voronezh hospital with a shrapnel wound to her shoulder," the governor added.

Photos published by local media showed the shattered windows of an office and storefront, as well as glass scattered throughout the streets. In a video, a drone can be seen bursting into a fireball as it crashes into the facade of a building in the city center.

While Voronezh has come under attack from Ukrainian forces on multiple occasions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, it has been targeted far less frequently than other major cities near the border, including Kursk and Belgorod.