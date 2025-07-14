Son of Rostec Executive Detained in Spain on Money Laundering Charges – OCCRP

The eldest son of Vladimir Artyakov, vice president of the state-defense conglomerate Rostec and former governor of the Samara region, was arrested Saturday by Spanish police on suspicion of money laundering, according to Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), citing court sources.

Authorities allege that his son, Dmitry Artyakov, laundered millions of euros through real estate transactions in Spain.

OCCRP’s sources say Dmitry Artyakov was detained at his residence in Girona as part of an investigation led by Spain's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office, with the National Court coordinating the proceedings.

Since 2022, he has been subject to personal sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the United States, and Canada. However, the absence of EU sanctions has allowed him to legally remain in Spain and hold property there.

Investigators believe that between 2005 and 2008, Artyakov acquired eight properties in the coastal town of Castell-Platja d'Aro. Authorities suspect the funds originated from capital linked to the “Troika laundromat,” an international money laundering network that reportedly enabled the transfer of billions of dollars from Russia through offshore companies.