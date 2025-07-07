Ex-Transportation Minister Roman Starovoit Found Dead With Gunshot Wound After Being Sacked by Putin

Former Transportation Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide, police investigators said, coming just hours after the Kremlin suddenly announced that President Vladimir Putin had dismissed him.

A spokeswoman from Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Starovoit’s body was found in his car parked in a Moscow suburb. The spokeswoman said that police investigators were “working at the scene to determine” the cause of death, adding that preliminary findings point to suicide.

Several Russian media outlets published videos and photos from the scene of the apparent suicide in the upscale Odintsovo neighborhood, where many members of the Russian elite reside. One video showed a tow truck in a parking lot removing a Tesla reportedly owned by Starovoit.

Unconfirmed reports in the Russian press suggested the ex-minister may have killed himself as early as last Friday. State Duma lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov further fueled speculation by telling reporters that the former minister had died “quite long ago.”

Putin sacked Starovoit just over a year after appointing him, according to a decree published early Monday on the Kremlin’s website. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later dismissed claims that the ex-minister had fallen out of favor with Putin, but did not provide an explanation for his removal.

Starovoit was last seen in public on Sunday during a meeting with Transportation Ministry officials.