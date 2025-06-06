U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Leaves Russia After Arrest and Psychiatric Treatment – TASS

U.S. citizen Joseph Tater, who was arrested in Moscow last August and later sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment, has left Russia, the state news agency TASS said on Friday.

Tater, who, according to a Kremlin source last month, was one of nine Americans being held in Russia that Washington wanted returned in a prisoner exchange, was sentenced to 15 days in jail last August for "petty hooliganism" after being accused of abusing staff at a Moscow hotel.

Russian state news agencies later said he was also being investigated on a more serious charge of assaulting a police officer, which carries up to five years in prison.

But on April 6, a court ordered Tater be removed from pre-trial detention, saying he was not criminally responsible for his actions after doctors diagnosed him with a mental disorder, according to state media.

TASS reported on Friday that Tater had been discharged from the psychiatric clinic where he was being treated. It cited unnamed medical sources as saying that the clinic had no grounds to keep him there and had let him leave for outpatient treatment.

TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying Tater's current whereabouts were unknown, but that he had left Russia.