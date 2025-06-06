Russia and Ukraine Begin Large-Scale Exchange of Soldiers’ Bodies, Official Says

Russia and Ukraine have started exchanging the remains of fallen soldiers under an agreement reached during peace talks in Turkey earlier this week.

The two sides met in Istanbul on Monday, where they failed to reach a ceasefire but agreed to a new prisoner swap and the return of 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers each.

Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Kremlin official in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia, said Friday that Russia received the bodies of 42 soldiers in exchange for the remains of 503 Ukrainian troops.

“Grief came to 545 families,” Rogov wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War had not commented on the exchange as of Friday afternoon.