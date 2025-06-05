Russia Builds 4G Network in Afghanistan as Ties With Taliban Deepen

A U.S.-sanctioned Russian telecom equipment developer installed 4G mobile network systems in Afghanistan last year to provide mobile services for up to 10 million people, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported Thursday.

The work highlights Moscow’s deepening ties with the Taliban since the Islamist group returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The St. Petersburg company Protey’s installation of a 4G core network — the central system needed for mobile phones to work — in Afghanistan marks the first time the company has exported its technology abroad, according to Vedomosti.

The core network was developed in cooperation with Russia’s state telecom provider Rostelecom and claims to be the first domestic solution that could replace foreign hardware and software.

Protey’s moves follow exits by major telecom suppliers like Ericsson and Nokia, and the scaling back of operations by Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE after the Taliban’s return.

The Russian-made core network was installed in 2024 in four of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, said Rostelecom Vice President Alesya Mamchur, without naming the regions. She said the equipment would help provide mobile service for up to 10 million of Afghanistan’s approximately 40 million people.