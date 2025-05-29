Kremlin Urges Ukraine to Confirm Istanbul Peace Talks Date

The Kremlin said Thursday that it was waiting for Ukraine to confirm its participation in a second round of peace talks proposed for next week in Turkey.

“So far, as I know, there’s been no response,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We need to wait for an answer from the Ukrainian side. Only then can we begin to move forward.”

Russian and Ukrainian officials last met in Istanbul on May 16 for their first direct talks since the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Despite both sides agreeing to hold their largest-ever prisoner exchange, there was no breakthrough for a broad ceasefire.

Following a May 19 call with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for a settlement since taking office, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was prepared to work with Kyiv on a “memorandum” outlining terms for a peace deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to present its proposal at the proposed meeting in Istanbul. However, last week, he cast doubt on any deal signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing what Moscow describes as “legitimacy issues.”

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly claimed Zelensky’s presidency is no longer valid, as his five-year term technically expired in May 2024. However, Ukraine’s constitution does not allow for elections to be held during martial law, which was declared following Russia’s 2022 invasion.