Russian Lawmakers Declare War on Shrek

Russian lawmakers on Monday held a roundtable discussion where they criticized Western animated films, toys and video games, accusing fictional characters like Shrek of having a “destructive impact” on Russian children.

“They don’t seem bad, but they have both physical and personality flaws,” said State Duma deputy Yana Lantratova, who presented slides contrasting “good” Soviet-era children’s films and toys with those originating in Western countries.

“Gradually, with the infiltration of Western culture, characters began to appear who embodied negative traits but were elevated to the status of positive characters,” one slide read. “The image of the purely positive character began to fade.”

The slide displayed fictional characters like Shrek and the Grinch, as well as those from the 2001 American animated comedy film “Monsters Inc.”