France Denies Telegram Founder Durov’s Request to Visit U.S. – Politico

French authorities rejected a request from Telegram founder and Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov to visit the United States, Politico reported Tuesday, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“Such a trip abroad did not appear imperative or justified,” the office was quoted as saying.

Durov, who was banned from leaving France last year after being indicted on multiple charges linked to alleged illicit activity on Telegram, reportedly sought to visit the U.S. for “negotiations with investment funds.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office told Politico that it denied the entrepreneur’s request on May 12. Authorities had allowed Durov to travel to Dubai earlier this year.