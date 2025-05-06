Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Police Question Far-Right Activists After Deadly Apartment Fire

Social media

Police investigators questioned members of a prominent far-right nationalist group after their weekend raid on a St. Petersburg apartment ended in a deadly fire, the local news outlet Fontanka reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The group, Russkaya Obshchina (“Russian Community”), claimed its members arrived at the apartment in response to complaints about drug use and saw one of the tenants start the fire.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, launched an investigation into negligent homicide after a man and a woman were killed in the blaze, while a second man was hospitalized in critical condition. No suspects have been named yet.

Fontanka identified the deceased as a 37-year-old man from Armenia and a 24-year-old woman from Sochi. The survivor is the 46-year-old son of the apartment’s owner, who told investigators he had previously sought treatment for drug addiction.

“Neighbors said he was screaming frantically. These [Russkaya Obshchina members] just beat him up, locked him in the bathroom, then began tasing and tear-gassing him,” the man’s mother told Fontanka.

Investigators reportedly questioned five Russkaya Obshchina members and released them as witnesses. Authorities are also considering pressing unlawful entry charges, the outlet said.

Russkaya Obshchina has been described in the press as a vigilante group that patrols for undocumented migrants and operates “in concert with the Russian state.” The group is publicly supported by Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, according to Fontanka.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Far-right

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Blames Ukraine, Opposition for Pro-War Blogger’s Bomb Killing

Kyiv has denied involvement in the death of Vladlen Tatarsky.
3 Min read

Leading Russian Military Blogger Killed in St. Petersburg Cafe Blast

TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was hidden inside a statue given as a gift.
1 Min read

Putin Tells Factory Workers 'Victory Will Be Ours' in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "no doubt" Moscow would emerge victorious in Ukraine on Wednesday, despite military setbacks in the nearly...

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...