Suspect in Death of Russian General Charged With Terrorism

A man suspected of killing a Russian general in a car bombing outside Moscow on Ukraine's orders has been charged with terrorism, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Sunday.
"Ignat Kuzin has been charged with committing a terrorist act," the investigators said in a statement, adding that a request for his arrest has been sent to court.
The 42-year-old Russian man, who used to live in Ukraine, could face life in prison if found guilty of the charges.
The investigative committee alleged that Kuzin was to receive $18,000 from Ukraine's security services for the attack.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of being behind the blast on Friday, which killed senior Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday that Kuzin had been detained.
It released a video of an interrogation during which he confessed to the crime, but it was unclear whether he was speaking under duress.
Kyiv has not commented on the blast, which bore the hallmarks of previous attacks made over the last three years on military figures and high-profile backers of the Kremlin's military offensive on Ukraine.
