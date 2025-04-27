Suspect in Death of Russian General Charged With Terrorism

A man suspected of killing a Russian general in a car bombing outside Moscow on Ukraine's orders has been charged with terrorism, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"Ignat Kuzin has been charged with committing a terrorist act," the investigators said in a statement, adding that a request for his arrest has been sent to court.

The 42-year-old Russian man, who used to live in Ukraine, could face life in prison if found guilty of the charges.

The investigative committee alleged that Kuzin was to receive $18,000 from Ukraine's security services for the attack.