The Russian ruble strengthened to 82.3 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, making it the best-performing currency in the world year-to-date and outperforming even the traditional safe haven of gold.

The ruble has strengthened 38% versus the dollar on the over-the-counter market since the beginning of this year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

According to the Russian Central Bank, the real effective ruble exchange rate (against the currencies of Russia's main trading partners, adjusted for inflation) in March rose by 7.1% compared to the previous month. In annual terms, the exchange rate rose by 19.2% in the January-March period.

The Central Bank has implemented a stringent monetary policy, raising the key interest rate to 21% in response to rising inflation driven by increased military expenditure that has pushed the currency’s value up. These high interest rates have attracted foreign investors seeking higher returns, thereby increasing demand for the ruble.

At the same time, a positive trade surplus, despite the extreme sanctions regime, has added to the gains.

Russia recorded a trade surplus of $18.5 billion in the first two months of 2025, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This was largely due to a 5% decline in imports and a 25% increase in foreign currency sales by Russian exporters, who were converting their earnings into rubles more aggressively, the independent Meduza news website reported.