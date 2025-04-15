Russia’s Inflation Stays Above 10% in March

Russia's consumer prices rose by 0.65% month-on-month and 10.3% year-on-year in March, according to the latest data from state statistics agency Rosstat.

Stubborn inflation and the ensuing high interest rates continue to be a major concern for Russian policymakers.

At the end of March, inflation finally curbed below the Central Bank guidance, but it remains far from the target of 4% — trending above the double-digit level of 10%.

The Central Bank acknowledged that inflationary pressures are easing, but resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 21% at its March 21 policy meeting. The decision was in line with consensus expectations.