Ukraine War Veterans to March in Moscow’s 80th Anniversary Victory Day Parade

Victory Day parade in Moscow. kremlin.ru

Decorated veterans of Russia’s war against Ukraine will take part in the Victory Day parade in Moscow next month, the Kremlin told state media on Monday.

This year’s Victory Day celebrations, which mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, will take place across Russia on May 9.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that the “heroes” of what Moscow insists on calling its “special military operation” will “absolutely” march in the military parade in Moscow.

Ukraine war veterans first appeared among 9,000 military personnel at last year’s Victory Day parade in the Russian capital.

Peskov did not say how many war veterans were expected to participate in Moscow’s 80th anniversary parade.

Veterans participating in last year’s Victory Day parade included seven recipients of the Hero of Russia medal and 24 recipients of the Order of Courage award.

