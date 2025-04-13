Russian Missile Strike on City Center in Sumy Kills 34, Ukraine Says

A Russian missile strike on Sunday in the city center of Ukraine's city of Sumy killed at least 34 people, Kyiv said, with European and U.S. officials condemning the attack — one of the deadliest in months.
Kyiv said Moscow hit the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, with two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning and that the attack also wounded nearly 100 people.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to what he described as a ballistic missile attack on Palm Sunday, said: "Only bastards do this."
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, said the attack by Russian forces on civilian targets "crosses any line of decency.”
"As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong," Kellogg posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The strike came two days after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and push Trump's efforts to end the war.
The local emergency service in its latest bulletin that 34 people died, including two children, and 117 were wounded, including 15 children.
That revised upward a previous toll of 32 dead and 99 wounded.
Bodies were seen covered in silver sheets at the scene of the strike in the center of the city, with a destroyed trolleybus. Rescuers worked through the rubble of a building.
The head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Telegram that Russia used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Sumy.
'A lot of corpses'
One woman told AFP she heard two explosions.
"A lot of people were very badly injured. A lot of corpses," she said, struggling to speak.
It was the second Russian attack with a large civilian death toll this month.
Trump has previously voiced anger at Moscow for "bombing like crazy" in Ukraine.
Zelensky called on the United States and Europe to give a "strong response" to Russia, adding: "Talking has never stopped ballistic missiles and bombs."
French leader Emmanuel Macron said the strike showed Russia's "blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.” He said "strong measures" are needed to force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack. He urged Putin to "now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without conditions.”
His Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson called it a "horrific attack" that was "not the act of a country that seeks peace.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed the "horrible and cowardly Russian attack.”
The EU responded strongly, too, with Hadja Lahbib, the European commissioner for crisis management, calling the strike "vile,” while European Council President Antonio Costa condemned it as a "criminal attack.”
The fact the bloodshed fell on Palm Sunday outraged several leaders.
It was "a barbaric attack, made even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.
"The Russian version of a ceasefire. Bloody Palm Sunday," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while Danish leader Mette Frederiksen said the "missile attack on civilians gathered on Palm Sunday... shows Russia's true face.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the killing "as many people made their way to prayer on Palm Sunday" demonstrated that "Putin underscores with blood that he seeks not peace but destruction.”
Dutch premier Dick Schoof, railing against the "horrific attack,” urged more air defenses "so that Ukraine can defend itself against this violence.”
Relentless Russian offensive
Russia did not immediately comment on the strike. Moscow has refused a U.S.-proposed unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.
Local authorities in Sumy published footage of bodies strewn on the street and people running for safety, with cars on fire and wounded civilians on the ground.
Russia has relentlessly attacked Ukraine in recent weeks, extending the violence wrought by its all-out invasion that has gone on for more than three years.
In early April, a Russian attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rih killed 18 people, including nine children.
Sumy has been under increasing pressure since Moscow pushed back many of Ukraine's troops from its Kursk region inside Russia, across the border.
The eastern Ukrainian city so far has been spared the kind of fighting seen farther south, in the Donetsk region. But Kyiv for weeks has warned that Moscow could mount an offensive on Sumy.
Russia launched its invasion partially through the Sumy region and briefly occupied parts of it before being pushed back by Ukrainian forces.
On Sunday, Russia said it captured another village in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
