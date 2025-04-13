Russian Missile Strike on City Center in Sumy Kills 31 Civilians, Ukraine Says

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 31 people and wounded 84 on Palm Sunday, Kyiv said, in another deadly attack on civilians that came after a top U.S. official traveled to Russia.

Sumy lies some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border and has come under increasing attack for weeks.

The strike hit Sumy's city center two days after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and despite U.S. President Donald Trump urging Moscow to end the war.

"People were injured right in the middle of the street, in cars, public transport, and in houses," Ukraine's state emergency service said as rescue operations were ongoing.

"As of 13:40 (1040GMT), 31 people were killed, including 2 children," the service said on social media, adding that "84 people were injured, including 10 children."

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "strong response" from Europe and the U.S.

"Enemy missiles hit an ordinary city street, an ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street," he said on social media.

"And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem."

He added: "Only bastards can do this."