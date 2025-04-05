Russian Strike Kills 18 in Ukrainian President’s Hometown

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.

Sixty-one people were injured, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak said Saturday after emergency operations were completed overnight.

The missile struck a residential area near a children's playground on Friday, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show bodies lying on a street, while another showed a plume of smoke rising into the evening sky.

Social media video from the scene showed a car in flames, while people could be heard shouting.

"18... that is how many people were killed by the Russians when they launched a missile at Kryvyi Rih. Among them were nine children," Lysak said on Telegram.

He said 12 children were injured in Friday's attack.

"This is the kind of pain you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy," said Lysak.