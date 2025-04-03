FSB Agents Search Home of Exiled Navalny Ally’s Elderly Father

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, said Federal Security Service (FSB) agents searched the home of his elderly father in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg early Thursday.

The state-run news agency TASS, citing anonymous police sources, reported that 69-year-old Mikhail Volkov could face criminal charges of financing an “extremist” organization.

Volkov senior allegedly transferred money to Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, according to the sources. Russian authorities labeled the activist organization “extremist” in 2021, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of criminal prosecution.

A Telegram news channel with connections to the Russian government posted a short video showing FSB agents handing the 69-year-old documents, though it was not immediately clear what kind of documents. The channel claimed that he was placed under arrest.