Russian Strike on Zelensky’s Hometown Kills 4

A Russian ballistic missile strike killed at least four people and wounded 17 others in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, authorities said.

The strike followed an overnight Tuesday drone barrage on the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, which together killed one and injured at least seven others, according to officials.

The head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, Oleksandr Vikul, said Russia attacked civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile, sparking a large fire, and that a rescue operation was underway.

"As of now, it is known that four people's lives were unfortunately taken by this strike. All of them are civilians," Zelensky said on social media.

"The only way to stop this is to put enough pressure on Moscow, on the Russian system, so that they are forced to abandon war and terror," he added.

Eleven of the 17 injured remain in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on his Telegram account.