Russian Strike on Ukrainian Leader’s Home City Kills 4

A Russian ballistic missile strike killed at least four people and wounded nine others in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, authorities said.

The strike followed an overnight drone barrage on the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, which killed one and wounded a dozen others, according to officials.

The head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, Oleksandr Vikul, said Russia attacked civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile, sparking a large fire, and that a rescue operation was underway.

An unverified social media video from the scene showed fire and smoke rising from a damaged industrial building and debris lying around.

"The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four," Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Among the wounded were a 29-year-old woman and men aged 35 and 41, he added.