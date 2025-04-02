Putin Authorizes Armenian Investment Fund to Buy Goldman Sachs’ Shares in Russian Companies

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday allowing the Armenian investment fund Balchug Capital to buy shares in nine publicly traded companies owned by Goldman Sachs’ Russian subsidiary.

In January, the Kremlin leader authorized Balchug Capital to acquire Goldman Sachs’ Russian unit, nearly three years after the Wall Street firm announced it would leave Russia in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s latest decree allows the Armenian investment fund to purchase Goldman Sachs International’s shares in seven energy companies, including Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil. It also authorizes Balchug Capital to buy the investment bank’s shares in the Russian telecom provider Rostelecom and the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

Since August 2022, investors from countries Russia deems “unfriendly” have been required to receive Putin’s personal approval for buying and selling securities in the energy and banking sectors.