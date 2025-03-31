Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Role in MP’s Escape

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday after its security service accused the Russian Embassy in Chisinau of helping a pro-Kremlin lawmaker flee from custody.

“The decision is based on clear evidence that [the three Russian diplomats] carried out activities contrary to their diplomatic status,” Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not name the diplomats or specify when they were expected to leave.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed to respond “accordingly,” state media reported Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service released video footage, claiming it showed Moldovan lawmaker Alexander Nesterovschi entering the Russian Embassy in Chisinau on March 18.

The following day, the agency said, Nesterovschi was driven in a car with diplomatic license plates to the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria — just as a Moldovan court sentenced him in absentia to 12 years in prison for illegal political funding.