Arrested Leader of Moldova’s Gagauzia Asks Putin for Help in Securing Her Release

The head of Moldova’s semi-autonomous region of Gagauzia has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure Moldovan authorities to release her from police custody after she was arrested earlier this week.

Moldovan police detained Gagauz leader Evghenia Gutul at Chisinau International Airport late Tuesday, placing her in custody for 72 hours. A Moldovan court last year opened a trial against her on charges of funneling Russian funds to the now-banned pro-Russian Shor Party.

In a statement published by her lawyers Thursday morning, Gutul urged Putin to use “all diplomatic, political and legal mechanisms” to pressure the Moldovan government to release her from police custody. She called her arrest an “open attack on our rights and freedoms, on everything that defines our identity.”

Gutul also appealed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help in a separate statement published on her Telegram channel.