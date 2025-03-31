Gunman Opens Fire on Traffic Police in Murmansk

A gunman opened fire on traffic police from the roof of a 14-story building late Sunday in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, authorities said.

Eyewitness videos captured the sound of gunfire in what appeared to be a residential neighborhood, showing a silhouette of a man on the roof at night.

Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis had urged residents to take precautions and refrain from filming during the active shooter situation.

The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said no one was injured in the shooting.

“The shooter was neutralized during the storming of the roof,” the Investigative Committee said.

Russia’s National Guard released footage of its officers planning their operation to take the roof by force.

On Monday, Russian state media reported that the suspected gunman was in critical condition. He was identified as Vladislav Zavgorodny, an employee of a state-funded fishing vessel rescue service, the state-run news agency TASS reported, citing anonymous security sources.