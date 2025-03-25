Russia’s Izvestia Newspaper Says Its War Correspondent Killed in Ukraine

A war correspondent for Russia's main pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia was killed in Ukraine on Monday, the outlet announced.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has lasted for more than three years, with a string of journalists killed.

"Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak was killed in the zone of the special military operation," Izvestia said, using Moscow's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, adding that he was killed "in the Kharkiv region."

Fedorchak was killed as both Russia and Ukraine held talks with the United States on a potential partial ceasefire.

The newspaper said that its correspondent died "in the Kupiansk direction" — a city that has been under intense Russian attack and where Russian forces have been advancing.

"His last report was broadcast literally the day before," Izvestia said on its website.

Russia's Zvezda channel, sponsored by Moscow's Defense Ministry, later said that its cameraman and driver were killed while filming a report with Fedorchak.

The channel named the cameraman as Andrei Panov and driver as Alexander Sirkeli, saying that a car they were traveling was hit by a strike.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened an investigation into the strike, but said they were killed in the Luhansk region.

The Moscow-installed leader of the occupied part of the Luhansk region, Leonid Pasechnik, said the trio was killed in the Kremina district and that three civilians were killed with them.

Russian war correspondents have taken center stage in the conflict back home as the Kremlin tightly controls information about its offensive.