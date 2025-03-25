Russia’s Izvestia Newspaper Says Its War Correspondent Killed in Ukraine

A war correspondent for Russia's main pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia was killed in Ukraine on Monday, the outlet announced.
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has lasted for more than three years, with a string of journalists killed.
"Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak was killed in the zone of the special military operation," Izvestia said, using Moscow's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, adding that he was killed "in the Kharkiv region."
Fedorchak was killed as both Russia and Ukraine held talks with the United States on a potential partial ceasefire.
The newspaper said that its correspondent died "in the Kupiansk direction" — a city that has been under intense Russian attack and where Russian forces have been advancing.
"His last report was broadcast literally the day before," Izvestia said on its website.
Russia's Zvezda channel, sponsored by Moscow's Defense Ministry, later said that its cameraman and driver were killed while filming a report with Fedorchak.
The channel named the cameraman as Andrei Panov and driver as Alexander Sirkeli, saying that a car they were traveling was hit by a strike.
Russia's Investigative Committee opened an investigation into the strike, but said they were killed in the Luhansk region.
The Moscow-installed leader of the occupied part of the Luhansk region, Leonid Pasechnik, said the trio was killed in the Kremina district and that three civilians were killed with them.
Russian war correspondents have taken center stage in the conflict back home as the Kremlin tightly controls information about its offensive.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.