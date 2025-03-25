Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Political Analyst Yekaterina Schulmann

Russian law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for exiled political analyst Yekaterina Schulmann, the news outlet Mediazona reported Tuesday.

Schulmann, one of Russia’s most prominent analysts on legislative affairs, left for Germany in early 2022 to pursue academic work shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The charges against her remain unclear, though a Moscow court last month opened an administrative case accusing her of affiliation with an “undesirable” organization.

Schulmann is a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, part of the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, which Russian prosecutors banned as “undesirable” in July.

That designation effectively criminalizes Carnegie’s operations in Russia and exposes its affiliates to prosecution.

Russia first introduced its “undesirable” list in 2015 to crack down on foreign NGOs, barring Russians from working with or funding them. Authorities have since used the law to target independent media, human rights groups and environmental organizations, among others.

Schulmann was designated a “foreign agent” in 2022. She was fined 50,000 rubles ($600) last year for failing to include a designation label in public appearances and statements, including social media posts.