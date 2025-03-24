Support The Moscow Times!
Dozens Injured in Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine’s Sumy

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday wounded 65 people, including 14 children, the regional prosecutor's office said.

“The enemy launched a missile on a densely populated residential area of Sumy,” the local prosecutor's office said, adding that the strike damaged apartment buildings and an educational facility.

The city’s acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, earlier reported that a hospital was also hit.

Regional authorities released videos showing charred and smoke-filled high-rise buildings, debris scattered across a basketball court and firefighters battling a blaze.

Russia briefly occupied parts of the Sumy region at the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022. The city lies near Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise offensive last August before being largely pushed back.

