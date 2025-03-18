Latvia Restricts Border Crossings with Russia and Belarus

Latvia will impose new restrictions at its border checkpoints with Russia and Belarus, allowing only motor vehicles to cross, the government announced Tuesday, citing an alleged surge in refugees.

Latvia, along with Finland and Poland, has accused Russia and Belarus of intentionally orchestrating an influx of refugees to destabilize the region.

On Tuesday, the Latvian government approved a ban on pedestrian and non-motorized vehicle crossings at the three border points that remain open with Russia and Belarus.

“The decision to restrict the operations of these border checkpoints has been taken according to the risks of hybrid threats and migration crises,” the government said in a statement.

It blamed “strategies implemented by Russia and Belarus aimed at organizing migration flows detrimental to EU member states” for the rise in border traffic.