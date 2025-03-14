Russian-Tatar Composer Sofia Gubaidulina Dies at 93

Russian-Tatar composer Sofia Gubaidulina died Thursday at the age of 93 in Germany, where she had lived since the collapse of the Soviet Union, her publisher announced.

She passed away at her home near Hamburg, music publisher Boosey & Hawkes said on its website, calling her "the grande dame of new music."

Acclaimed for her distinctive style — rooted in spirituality yet transcending tradition — Gubaidulina was a member of the Academy of Arts in Berlin and the Royal Swedish Academy of Music.

A nonconformist who endured Soviet censorship before emigrating to the West, she spent years in obscurity before gaining recognition as one of the most influential composers of her time.