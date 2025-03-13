FSB Arrests Man Over Bomb Packages Sent to Military Officials

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had arrested a man suspected of packages containing bombs to military personnel.

The FSB said the suspect, a Russian citizen born in 2003, sent explosive-laden packages to military officials in the Moscow, Voronezh, Krasnodar and Saratov regions earlier this month.

Law enforcement agents intercepted the packages during screening at the Chelyabinsk airport before they were opened.

“Five packages containing improvised explosive devices, disguised as colonge gift sets, were found,” the FSB said.

It claimed that Ukrainian special services had recruited the suspected sender in exchange for a financial reward but stopped contacting him after he sent the bombs.

Ukraine does not typically comment on foiled attacks but has previously targeted Russian military officials it holds responsible for Russia’s invasion.