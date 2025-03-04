Russian Stock Market Rises Amid Reports of U.S. Sanctions Relief

Russia’s stock market climbed nearly 3% on Tuesday following overnight reports that the United States is drafting a sanctions relief plan.

As of 2:30 p.m. Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) rose 2.89% to 3,236 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index also gained 2.89% to 1,142.

Shares of car leasing company Evroplan, tech giants Yandex and VK, and power generation firm Unipro led the rally, each rising more than 3%.

The ruble strengthened less than 1% against both the U.S. dollar, which traded at 89.3 rubles, and the euro, which reached 93.9 rubles.

MOEX had dipped to 3,128 on Monday after a public clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House over the weekend, according to BKS Express analysts.