France and Britain Propose 1-Month Truce in Ukraine

France and the United Kingdom are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" after emergency talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
In an interview with France's Le Figaro newspaper, Macron said that the truce plan would not initially cover ground fighting as it would be "difficult to verify that the front is respected."
Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: "There won't be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks."
Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defense spending to between 3% and 3.5% of their GDP to respond to the United States' shifting foreign policy priorities and Russia's militarization.
"For three years, the Russians have spent 10% of their GDP on defense," he told the La Figaro. "So we have to prepare for what's next."
In a separate interview with the Italian newspaper Il Foglio, Macron said that Europe needed a "strong" Italy to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
At Sunday's emergency meeting, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to dismiss the prospect of her country contributing to any peacekeeping force in Ukraine, saying it was "never on the agenda."
"We need Italy, a strong Italy that works side-by-side with France, with Germany, in the concert of great nations," Macron said, according to a translation of his comments published in Italian.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.