France and Britain Propose 1-Month Truce in Ukraine

France and the United Kingdom are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" after emergency talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

In an interview with France's Le Figaro newspaper, Macron said that the truce plan would not initially cover ground fighting as it would be "difficult to verify that the front is respected."

Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: "There won't be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks."

Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defense spending to between 3% and 3.5% of their GDP to respond to the United States' shifting foreign policy priorities and Russia's militarization.

"For three years, the Russians have spent 10% of their GDP on defense," he told the La Figaro. "So we have to prepare for what's next."