Russia Says Seized 2 New Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Moscow on Saturday said it had seized two more villages in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv officials said Russian strikes had killed one person and wounded 19.
The Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured Skudne and Burlatske in the south of the eastern Donetsk region.
They lie near the town of Velyka Novossilka which was seized by the Russian army at the end of January.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 154 drones overnight, of which 103 were downed and 51 disappeared from the radar without causing damage or casualties.
Ukrainian regional authorities however reported one death and several injuries.
In the southern Odesa region, one person died and three were injured, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.
Twelve people were wounded in the northeastern Kharkiv region and two others in the southern Kherson region, local authorities said.
Two others were wounded in the rail and mining hub of Pokrovsk, where Russian forces are gaining ground, threatening this key logistical hub for Ukrainian troops.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.