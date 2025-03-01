Russia Says Seized 2 New Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Moscow on Saturday said it had seized two more villages in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv officials said Russian strikes had killed one person and wounded 19.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured Skudne and Burlatske in the south of the eastern Donetsk region.

They lie near the town of Velyka Novossilka which was seized by the Russian army at the end of January.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 154 drones overnight, of which 103 were downed and 51 disappeared from the radar without causing damage or casualties.