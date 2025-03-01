After Years of Secrecy, Women in Putin’s Orbit Step Into the Public Eye

Alina Kabaeva, the Olympic gymnastics champion believed to be the longtime partner of President Vladimir Putin, has led a largely reclusive life for years. According to one investigation, she even watches her and Putin’s sons play hockey with their father from behind an opaque glass screen. Yet this month, Kabaeva was named the new head coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team following the sudden resignation of longtime coach Irina Viner. Kabaeva’s replacement of Viner — who had coached Kabaeva to Olympic gold in 2004 — is the latest example of how she and other women close to Putin are gingerly stepping into public life after spending years in the shadows. Kabaeva was sanctioned by the West in 2022 as part of measures targeting Russia’s elites in response to the invasion of Ukraine. A January report by the BBC Russian service noted a change in her public profile beginning that fall, when she founded an international association of rhythmic gymnastics clubs called Nebesnaya Gratsiya (Sky Grace). A club by the same name opened soon after at a location in Sochi at Putin’s initiative, BBC Russian said.

To support the newly founded club, state-run gas giant Gazprom gifted the club a building worth more than 2 billion rubles (over $20 million), according to the article. Since then, Kabaeva has been seen taking an active role in training rhythmic gymnasts in social media posts from the Nebesnaya Gratsiya club. The governing body of the sport in Russia now requires that Kabaeva’s club agree to any regulation changes for rhythmic gymnastics, elevating it to a de facto special status, the article said. The exceptionalism granted the Nebesnaya Gratsiya academy had at times put Kabaeva at odds with Viner, Kabaeva’s former coach and head of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation until her resignation in October 2024, when the organizing body was restructured.

Maria Vorontsova, Putin's daughter. Video grab