President Vladimir Putin’s oldest daughter Maria Vorontsova has given a rare interview in which she described Russia as a “human-centric” state, the investigative news website Agentstvo reported Thursday.

Putin has never publicly acknowledged Vorontsova and her younger sister Katerina Tikhonova as his daughters, while the Kremlin has kept details of their lives a closely guarded secret.

“For us, the value of human life is a supreme value,” Vorontsova said in a Dec. 16 interview with Medtech.Mocsow, a non-profit affiliated with the Moscow Mayor’s Office.

“Russia is a human-centric society,” she added.