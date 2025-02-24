Russian Pro-War Bloggers Share Video Criticizing ‘Armchair Patriots’

Russian pro-war bloggers shared a video critical of so-called “armchair patriots” who oppose Ukraine peace talks, the investigative news outlet Agentstvo reported Sunday.

In the short video, a husband and wife in their kitchen bemoan the Russian military for failing to capture major Ukrainian cities. The wife alludes to a “deal” that she claims is hindering progress on the battlefield.

The husband then angrily posts a comment online — only for the scene to shift to a Russian soldier taking cover in a trench, reading the comment. A female combat medic nearby reassures the soldier that “a deal will be made, and we’ll return to our families.”

Suddenly, the video cuts to an incoming shell striking the trench, followed by a shot of the soldier’s phone displaying a text message from his daughter wishing him a happy Defenders of the Fatherland Day, which is celebrated on Feb. 23.

The video, whose creators remain unknown, contrasts sharply with previous state-backed propaganda efforts, including widely shared clips produced by the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT that promoted Russia’s war effort. The latest video was published by several pro-war Telegram channels with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.